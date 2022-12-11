Miley Cyrus shaves Jimmy Fallons’s beard live on the ‘Tonight Show’: WATCH

Miley Cyrus singer appeared as a guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9th, 2022.

Cyrus, 30, was sitting down for an interview with Fallon, 48, when he told The Last Song alum, “I want to shave my beard,” and asked her to do the honours.

“What do you think?” Cyrus asked the crowd, which then garnered affirming cheers. “Would you do it?” Fallon officially asked, to which the songstress replied, “Absolutely. Anything you need from me.”

A makeshift barber shop was then brought out from behind a curtain as Cyrus got ready to take a razor to Fallon’s scruffy face. Cyrus turned Fallon’s chair around as she initially planned to surprise the audience and the host himself.

The singer-songwriter showed off her hidden barbering skills as she began trimming off Fallon’s beard, a little less confidently. After doing a patch, she remarked, “It's not as bad as it looks.”

Although, when Cyrus turned Fallon around to face the audience, they erupted in applause encouraging Cyrus in her newly-discovered skill. She then went on to do a little bit more shaving work, including on the thicker area under his chin, which caused a lot of the shavings to fly all around his face.

Once she was done, Fallon seemed amused. “I look like the ‘Time to make the donuts guy,’” he quipped of his new look. “I think this is a good start right here, “ he added before ending the segment.

