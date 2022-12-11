 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

The Project star Jessie Stephens defends Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix series and says the Sussexes have the right to grant 'consensual interviews' to avoid being 'hounded by paparazzi'.

Jessie Stephens, The Project guest star, appeared defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their newly released Netflix documentary, saying Harry has controlled his image in the media after his mother Princess Diana was 'hounded to death by the paparazzi' in 1997.

Contrary to it, there are some fans and experts - who have good knowledge about Diana's life - believe that the Princess of Wales used to avoid being the focus of media, while the Sussexes make efforts to capture attention or steal the spotlight.

The podcaster appeared on the Sunday edition of the Australian current affairs program and discussed how the Royal couple were portrayed in the series.

'By Friday morning I had watched all three hours and I love that they have come out and clarified things,' she said.

The journalist added that the pair never claimed they did in fact want privacy and had a right to seek 'consensual' opportunities to speak their mind.

Liliber and Archie's parents series, Harry & Meghan, has so far explored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story, their feud with the UK press, and their road to Megxit in 2020. 

There are speculations that the couple's bombshell doc's future episodes could include harmful smears about the Royal Family.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?