In pictures: World celebrates Morocco's historic World Cup win, walk into semis

Cities were dressed with the Moroccan flag, confetti, celebratory placards, fireworks marking team's victory

By
Reuters

Updated Sunday Dec 11 2022

Morocco's historical 1-0 quarter-final win over Portugal Saturday made it the first African and Arab country to reach the last four of a World Cup.

As the nation proceeded to continue their surprise run in Qatar after winning against the highly-fancied southern European team, fans of the Moroccan squad have also continued to celebrate their victory from the football stadium in Qatar's Doha to cities around the world.

Streets in Doha, London, Paris, Washington, West Bank, Tripoli, Tunis, Nice, Brussels and many other cities were dressed with the Moroccan flag, confetti, celebratory placards, fireworks, and a lot more.

Here's a look at how fans celebrated this unlikely, historic win around the globe.

Morocco team members pose for a group photo and celebrate after the match as Morocco qualify for the semi-finals on December 10, 2022. — Reuters
Fans let off smoke bombs in Brussels. —Reuters
A Morocco fan celebrates in Nice. —Reuters
People celebrate after the match. —Reuters
Morocco fans celebrate outside the stadium in Doha. — Reuters
A fan lets off a flare in Tunis. — Reuters
Soccer lovers celebrate with flares by the arc de triomphe in Paris. — Reuters
Morocco fans in Piccadilly Circus in London. — Reuters
A flag of Morocco is displayed on the front of a vehicle in Casablanca. — Reuters
Palestinian celebrate historic victory over Portugal, in West Bank in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. — Reuters
Women wave flags of Morocco from a car as they celebrate progressing to the semi-finals on December 10, 2022. — Reuters
People celebrate after the historic match. — Reuters
Fans rejoice over the victory near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. — Reuters
