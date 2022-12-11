In pictures: World celebrates Morocco's historic World Cup win, walk into semis

Morocco's historical 1-0 quarter-final win over Portugal Saturday made it the first African and Arab country to reach the last four of a World Cup.

As the nation proceeded to continue their surprise run in Qatar after winning against the highly-fancied southern European team, fans of the Moroccan squad have also continued to celebrate their victory from the football stadium in Qatar's Doha to cities around the world.

Streets in Doha, London, Paris, Washington, West Bank, Tripoli, Tunis, Nice, Brussels and many other cities were dressed with the Moroccan flag, confetti, celebratory placards, fireworks, and a lot more.

Here's a look at how fans celebrated this unlikely, historic win around the globe.

Morocco team members pose for a group photo and celebrate after the match as Morocco qualify for the semi-finals on December 10, 2022. — Reuters

Fans let off smoke bombs in Brussels. —Reuters

A Morocco fan celebrates in Nice. —Reuters

People celebrate after the match. —Reuters

Morocco fans celebrate outside the stadium in Doha. — Reuters

A fan lets off a flare in Tunis. — Reuters

Soccer lovers celebrate with flares by the arc de triomphe in Paris. — Reuters

Morocco fans in Piccadilly Circus in London. — Reuters

A flag of Morocco is displayed on the front of a vehicle in Casablanca. — Reuters

Palestinian celebrate historic victory over Portugal, in West Bank in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. — Reuters

Women wave flags of Morocco from a car as they celebrate progressing to the semi-finals on December 10, 2022. — Reuters

People celebrate after the historic match. — Reuters

Fans rejoice over the victory near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. — Reuters



