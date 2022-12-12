 
Prince Harry and Meghan plan to move on from their battle with royal family: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to end their rift with the royal family, said a report citing a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Express, the source said that the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary series will mark the "end" of the rows with the Palace.

The report said that the final episodes of the documentary would not contain explosive revelations about the royal family.

"This is the end, they are ready to move on," The Telegraph reported quoting a source as saying.

Daily Express reported once Harry's memoir comes out in January, "they’re said and done".

The royal family was largely spared in the first three episodes of the documentary released on Netflix on Thursday.

The publication reported the documentary is also expected to cover the birth of their first son, Archie.

Prince Harry is due to release his much awaited memoir "Spare" next month.

According to reports, Prince Harry made some changes to his book after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

