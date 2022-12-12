 
Patti LaBelle concert cut short amid bomb scare

Patti LaBelle was escorted off the stage in her concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after a bomb threat on Saturday.

According to CNN, the event's video showed the singer shouting, “Wait!” as her security personnel abruptly took her off the stage.

Concertgoers were also evacuated, and the show was indefinitely postponed.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said.

We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

However, no explosive devices were found after the search of the building by K9 units.

“There is no threat to the public at this time, a spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Attendee Scott Pierce told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it “happened so quickly,” and the crowd was “really enjoying Patti” beforehand.

“Everybody very calmly exited the theatre in a disbelieving manner,” he said. “I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt.”

