 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

FileFootage

Prince William is reportedly not happy with his brother Prince Harry going against his wishes as the Duke of Sussex used a clip of their mum Princess Diana in the Netflix docu-series.

The Sussex’s bombshell series was recently released, revealing a clip from the late Princess of Wales’ Paranorma interview.

William has asked to never use the clip again as Diana could be heard labelling the press coverage of her life as "daunting and phenomenal".

Although William and Kate have reportedly decided to not watch the series, the couple still knows the content of each episode.

As reported by The Mirror, sources close to future kings said that he would be “dismayed’ as his younger brother “blatantly gone against his wishes" with another source suggesting "it shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp".

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “He (William) will be rightly furious about it. He couldn't have been clearer in the past and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on.

"Sadly once more it shows the gulf between the two brothers couldn't be wider."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used fake home to film Netflix show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used fake home to film Netflix show?
Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL

Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL
Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans

Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans
Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss

Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss
Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims

Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims
Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’
King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation

King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation
Patti LaBelle concert cut short amid bomb scare

Patti LaBelle concert cut short amid bomb scare
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series