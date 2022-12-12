 
Monday Dec 12 2022
Web Desk

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales reaches 50,000 signatures

Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are making all their efforts to win hearts of the nation after as Prince and Princess of Wales, seem to be in hot waters as the petition to remove William's title has surpassed 50000 signatures.

Kate and William became the new Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne following the Queen’s death in September.

The much-adored royal couple faced protests and campaign, calling to remove them as Prince and Princess of Wales soon after they took the new royal role. 

The petition, which gained momentum during the couple's first official trip to the nation as the Prince and Princess of Wales, has become one of the top signed on Change.org.

It seems as large number of people still do not want to see William as their Prince even though he and his wife did their best to convince the nation 

William inherited the title from his father, sparking controversy in the country, with the petition page highlighting that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they don’t recognise the Windsor's as their Prince.

The petition claims that William being the Prince of Wales is an ‘insult to Wales’ and a symbol of ‘historical oppression’ and even undermines Wales’ status as a nation.

The petition was launched by Trystan Gruffyd from Pontypridd, Wales with the title of “End ‘Prince of Wales’ title out of respect for Wales”, on Change.org.

