Ruth Wilson shares her idea of love and marriage

The Affair star Ruth Wilson is sharing her views on the concept of love and marriage as she is not a believer in getting married.

Talking to G2, the actress, 40, said she doesn't believe in institutions but is in a long-term relationship with an American writer whom she has never named.

Her grandfather, Alexander Wilson, was a polygamist - her grandmother only found out about his other life after he died - and Ruth believes her own resistance to marriage is deep-rooted in her polygamous antecedent,

She said: 'Yeah it's genetics. You know, my grandfather died before I was even born and my parents have a great marriage. It must have skipped a generation.'

And while she believes in relationships. she said: 'I believe in connections, I've got a very strong relationship and have had for a number of years. I believe the value of having someone in your life who understands you and sees you is enormous. And I'm so glad I have it.

Ruth, who said she is a commitment-phobe generally, added: 'I don't believe in institutions. I feel slightly restricted by having to conform to someone else's idea of what a relationship is. It feels dogmatic to me.'