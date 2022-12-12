BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on TikTok with 1M videos

BTS member Jungkook breaks a record on TikTok with FIFA World Cup 2022 song Dreamers.

Allkpop reported that the song Dreamers surpassed both 500,000 in 6 days and 1 Million in 13 days videos posted on TikTok.

This achievement shows off the immense love and popularity of the song.

Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. His performance broke the internet.



The Korean rapper holds the top two fastest songs by K-Pop and Korean act to achieve 1 million TikTok videos with his solo song Dreamers and his collaboration Left And Right.