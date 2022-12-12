 
Monday Dec 12 2022
Web Desk

King Charles thinks Prince Harry can harm Camilla?

Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

There are fears and speculations that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir could damage reputation of King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Some royal commentators also speculate that the Duke may hurl insult at his stepmother in his much-awaited memoir, titled Spare, which is likely to hit shelves on January 10, 2023.

Royal expert also believe that the new monarch will reportedly ban Harry from his coronation if he makes blunder of attacking the Queen Consort.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” a source previously told the Daily Beast.

 The King - who has reportedly consulted a team of lawyers and close aides to strip the Sussex of their titles after new trailer of Harry & Meghan's Netflix series - seems to be very caring to his wife and won't allow the California-based couple to attack her in their documentary.

 Previously, body language expert Judi James shared her thoughts on the royal portrait, released by the family in September, saying: "This looks like a forming up under potential attack, particularly from the direction of the US, and Charles' unusual PDA of placing an arm around Camilla's back, mirroring her arm round his, could be seen as a message in the same direction, as there have been rumours that Harry could have been critical of Camilla in his new book," she concludes.

