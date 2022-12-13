 
Todd Phillips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel

Todd Philips has finally lifted the veil off of Joaquin Phoenix in his famous Joker avatar for its upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The sequel of the 2019 Oscar-winning Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is directed again by Todd Phillips who teased the first look of the movie on his social media account.

On December 10, Todd Phillips posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck on Instagram, with the caption, "Day 1. Our boy. #joker."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming Joker sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

The outlet further reports that the plot is unknown, however, Todd Phillips has co-written the script with Joker writer Scott Silver.

Some hint is given in the name of the movie, Folie à Deux, which means a shared delusional disorder that affects two or more individuals, mostly members of the same family.

Check out the first look below:



