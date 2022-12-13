 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’ remains unchanged despite outrage: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard has not lost her role in the upcoming superhero movie Aquaman 2 despite Johnny Depp fans boycotting the actor after defamation case as per recent reports.

The Rum Diary star screen time is unchanged even though several media outlets reported that her role will be reduced in the Jason Momoa starrer.

A DC insider made the revelations on Twitter after a screen test of the movie was conducted in November.

“#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had a test screening last night,” the source wrote on his Twitter handle The DC Syndicate. “Mera is still in the movie & her scenes remain unchanged.”

“Ben Affleck’s #Batman is not in the movie, he added. “Willem Dafoe’s Vulko is also not in the movie Via.”

However, the insider also issued a warning for Heard fans to not get their hopes up because the test screening results are “not final product.”

Earlier, Heard had said during her libel trial against Depp that she had to fight to stay in Aquaman 2 and that her role has been cut short.

“They released me from my contract. I fought to stay in it and they kept me in it.” she told the court, “I don't know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be.”



More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’
James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation
Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc

Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc
Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand

Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand
Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William

Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS
Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’

Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’
Dua Lipa dating Jack Harlow after Trevor Noah link up?

Dua Lipa dating Jack Harlow after Trevor Noah link up?

Prince Harry ‘disloyalty’ would have left Princess Diana ‘appalled’

Prince Harry ‘disloyalty’ would have left Princess Diana ‘appalled’