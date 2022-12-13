 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’

Pete Davidson is seemingly on cloud nine amid his romance with Emily Ratajkowski as the couple is reportedly “going strong’ in their relationship.

Spilling beans on the SNL star’s romance with the 31-year-old actor. An insider told People that the lovebirds are “really enjoying their time together."

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” said an insider.

Another source told the publication: “Em is in a great place."

Meanwhile, Emily is said to be facing a “rough” time since she parted ways with Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

"She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it," they said. "They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation
Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'
James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation
Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc

Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc
Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand

Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand
Amber Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’ remains unchanged despite outrage: Report

Amber Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’ remains unchanged despite outrage: Report
Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William

Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS
Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’

Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’