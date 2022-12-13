Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’

Pete Davidson is seemingly on cloud nine amid his romance with Emily Ratajkowski as the couple is reportedly “going strong’ in their relationship.

Spilling beans on the SNL star’s romance with the 31-year-old actor. An insider told People that the lovebirds are “really enjoying their time together."

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” said an insider.



Another source told the publication: “Em is in a great place."

Meanwhile, Emily is said to be facing a “rough” time since she parted ways with Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

"She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it," they said. "They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."