Chad Michael Murray explains why he won’t watch his series One Tree Hill

Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Chad Michael Murray has recently dished on why he doesn’t want to watch his hit series One Tree Hill at Christmas Con in Edison, New Jersey.

During a panel discussion, Murray, who played the role as Lucas Scott in popular teen drama, revealed, “It's a section of my life that I deleted.”

“A lot of development, a lot of growth as a human being, and [I] just deleted so much of it,” stated the 41-year-old.

Elaborating on his reason, Murray noted, “I think we have hard drives, right? I'm probably like, you know when you get an iPhone that holds like 264 gigs: I'm down on a 32-gig phone because of old information, so booting everything up.”

“So, I think I'm deathly afraid,” he remarked.

Besides Murray, his former costar Bethany Joy Lenz from the same series also attended the event.

Sharing her thoughts, Lenz commented, “When you think about where you were in your personal life, and the things that you went through, the mistakes you made, all those transitions. Watching those things can really bring back all the memories, embarrassing moments, things you're ashamed about, choices you made that you're not proud of.”

“I was really afraid, watching back, that’s what I was going to go through, just a non-stop barrage of shame of all the stupid that I did in my life. It turns out, it's not been that experience,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Murray mentioned he’ happy to reunited with his “former costars”

“It's one of those things where it's a family. We grew up together in a lot of ways, and so you'll enter a room like this, and I could see Joy, Hilary, or anyone from across the room, and it's like, 'Family!” asserted the actor.

He added, “You can grab onto each other and feel a little bit safe, because it's your crew.”

