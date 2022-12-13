Joanna Lumley shares her thoughts about women in showbiz: ‘to be victim of sexism’

Joanna Lumley recently discussed about today’s women who she claimed considered themselves as a “victim” in the light of #MeToo movement.



In a latest interview with Prospect Magazine, the actress reflected on the movement and revealed how sexism and harassment were dealt during her early modelling days.

Lumley stated, “The new fashion is to be a victim, a victim of something. It’s pathetic. We have gone mad.”

Recalling her early times, the 76-year-old pointed out that women used to be tougher in those days.

“If someone whistled at you in the street, it didn't matter, if someone was groping, we slapped their hands,” disclosed the actress.

She added, “We were quite tough and looked after ourselves…”

For the unversed, Lumley started off with modelling and then in 1969 she got her first acting project in Some Girls Do. The actress also starred as a Bond Girl in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Meanwhile, in the 70s, Lumley landed her big break in TV series The New Avengers.