Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Singer-songwriter Cher has finally broken her silence over the death of her mother Georgia Holt, as well as the final moments leading up to her passing.

The singer started the admission by weighing in on the moment when her mother began “coding on the way to the hospital at 96 years of age.

She turned to Twitter to deliver the insight and claimed, “The truth…. She's been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain.”

“Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK A** MOM was No long[er] Here.”

For those unversed, Ms Holt’s death came just three months after her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia. Cher’s even went as far as to have her mother tested for Covid-19 “all the time” back in 2020.

