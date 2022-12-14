Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

File Footage

Famed actor Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her emotions after realizing how she was groomed for more sensual roles in Hollywood.



Johansson broke it all down while speaking on iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast.

The Black Widow actor began the chat by saying, “I kind of became, like, an ingénue.”

“Young girls like that are really objectified,” she went on to add. “And that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go.”

During the course of her chat, Johansson added, “Now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path.”

In regards to feeling typecast, the star admitted her late teens wasn’t the best time break from the mold since she had already started to explore her own “desirability and sexuality” by that time.

“I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this,” she explained.

“I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this what you call this bombshell type of actor. I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn’t get out of it.”

Johannsson later realized jobs that relied on her appearance would make for a short career as “I think for that kind of bombshell [role] that burns bright and quick, and then you don’t have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly.”