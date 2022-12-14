 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Famed actor Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her emotions after realizing how she was groomed for more sensual roles in Hollywood.

Johansson broke it all down while speaking on iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast.

The Black Widow actor began the chat by saying, “I kind of became, like, an ingénue.”

“Young girls like that are really objectified,” she went on to add. “And that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go.”

During the course of her chat, Johansson added, “Now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path.”

In regards to feeling typecast, the star admitted her late teens wasn’t the best time break from the mold since she had already started to explore her own “desirability and sexuality” by that time.

“I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this,” she explained.

“I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this what you call this bombshell type of actor. I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn’t get out of it.”

Johannsson later realized jobs that relied on her appearance would make for a short career as “I think for that kind of bombshell [role] that burns bright and quick, and then you don’t have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly.”

More From Entertainment:

Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments

Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments
New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the most ungrateful people on earth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the most ungrateful people on earth

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle
Johnny Depp hits new milestone

Johnny Depp hits new milestone

Christmas Card 2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture with their children

Christmas Card 2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture with their children

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen's divorce is FINALIZED two years after bitter split

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen's divorce is FINALIZED two years after bitter split
'Meghan & Harry' becomes Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time

'Meghan & Harry' becomes Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time

Joanna Lumley shares her thoughts about women in showbiz: ‘to be victim of sexism’

Joanna Lumley shares her thoughts about women in showbiz: ‘to be victim of sexism’
Lisa Kudrow elaborates on how she’s struggled with body image issue while filming Friends

Lisa Kudrow elaborates on how she’s struggled with body image issue while filming Friends
Nicole Kidman spills secret about her age-defying 'porcelain' skin

Nicole Kidman spills secret about her age-defying 'porcelain' skin
Amy Schumer breaks her silence on painful battle with Endometriosis

Amy Schumer breaks her silence on painful battle with Endometriosis