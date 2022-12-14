 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family was ‘biased’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Believed it wouldn't last’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry believed the Royal Family let Meghan Markle’s occupation as an actress cloud their view of her ‘from day one’.

Writer Martin Robinson made this admission in a piece for the Daily Mail.

He started by writing, “In a swipe at the choice of wives by his male relatives, viewed as an attack on his father and other senior royals, perhaps even his brother William, Harry insisted that his decision to marry Meghan sets him apart from his family because it was 'from his heart' and not simply because she 'would fit the mould'.”

He said his wife being an American actress 'clouded' his family's view of her - and they believed it wouldn't last.”

Prince Harry referenced this in his docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

At the time he was quoted saying, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions - if not all of them - from her heart. And I am my mother's son'.”

