Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

The real reasons for King Charles’ hesitations over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have just come to light.



An inside source close to Page Six addressed the entire situation with King Charles and the Sussexes.

the Palace source in question started by highlighting the side effects of such a move and explained, “Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive.”

Not to mention, “It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

The last claim is in reference to Meghan Markle’s own admissions about being ‘fed to the wolves’ while everyone ‘happily’ lied to protect Prince William.

This insight comes just a day after Piers Morgan took to his personal Twitter account and hit back against the couple.

At the time he wrote, “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”