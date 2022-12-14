 
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

King Charles has reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Christmas card, the royal couple shared on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted their official Christmas card on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously.

They said, “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”

The card apparently melted King Charles heart as he was the first to shower love on Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by pressing the heart button.

The monarch, 74 also retweeted Kate and William’s post on Twitter and shared it in Instagram stories.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the card a day after the trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan was released on Monday.

In one excerpt, Harry, 38, accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

