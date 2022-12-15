 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Kate Middleton has just released an inside peek into her second annual Holiday concert straight from Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her Christmas spirit with a sneak peek into the décor and backdrop for the upcoming performance.

The teaser also started the countdown for the Carol Service which is slated to start from tomorrow.

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

All of this is under the banner of royal charity titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

This update comes just a month after the Duchess asked the public’s help to decide on the concert’s finale song, and settled on O Come, All Ye Faithful.


More From Entertainment:

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig
Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide
Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’

Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over friend tWitch's death: 'he was my family'

Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over friend tWitch's death: 'he was my family'
Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination

Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination
Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes
Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone