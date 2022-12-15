Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

File Footage

Kate Middleton has just released an inside peek into her second annual Holiday concert straight from Westminster Abbey.



The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her Christmas spirit with a sneak peek into the décor and backdrop for the upcoming performance.

The teaser also started the countdown for the Carol Service which is slated to start from tomorrow.

All of this is under the banner of royal charity titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

This update comes just a month after the Duchess asked the public’s help to decide on the concert’s finale song, and settled on O Come, All Ye Faithful.



