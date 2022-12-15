 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Margot Robbie threw praises on her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling in latest interview as she called him the “the most glorious human being.”

In a conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety, the actors talked about the La La Land star.

While discussing her highly anticipated romantic comedy with Gosling, The Wolf of Wall Street star said, “Isn’t he the most glorious human being?”

Mulligan, who worked with Ryan in Drive, agreed as she replied, “The sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor.”

“So the two of you doing Barbie together with Greta [Gerwig] — that’s so funny,” she added.

The details of Robbie and Gosling’s upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, however, in a previous interview, the Notebook star teased what the film will offer audiences.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling said the Greta Gerwig directorial is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world

Gosling jokingly added, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz recall magical moment from dreamy honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz recall magical moment from dreamy honeymoon

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums
Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'

Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'
Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months

Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months
Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry

Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy

Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy
Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute
‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series
Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’