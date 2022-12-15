Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’

File Footage

Margot Robbie threw praises on her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling in latest interview as she called him the “the most glorious human being.”

In a conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety, the actors talked about the La La Land star.

While discussing her highly anticipated romantic comedy with Gosling, The Wolf of Wall Street star said, “Isn’t he the most glorious human being?”

Mulligan, who worked with Ryan in Drive, agreed as she replied, “The sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor.”

“So the two of you doing Barbie together with Greta [Gerwig] — that’s so funny,” she added.

The details of Robbie and Gosling’s upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, however, in a previous interview, the Notebook star teased what the film will offer audiences.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling said the Greta Gerwig directorial is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world

Gosling jokingly added, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."