Thursday Dec 15 2022
tWitch was 'not in distress' before his death, motel staff reveals

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss did not look “visibly upset” to the motel staff when the famed dancer checked in a day before his death.

tWitch was popularly known for deejaying at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also became a co-executive producer.

Boss had reportedly checked into Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Califorinia, on Monday, December 12th, 2022, one day before he committed suicide. The motel is located less than one mile from his home.

According to Radar, when tWitch failed to check out at 11 a.m on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, the manager said he sent the maid to his room, and she accessed entry with her key.

Per TMZ, employees said that no one heard the gun go off.

Staff at the motel also told TMZ on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, that the So You Think You Can Dance alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag, via Page Six.

Moreover, the motel manager also told Radar that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note.

According to Page Six, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, had run frantically to a local police station, claiming her husband left their home without his car, which was unusual.

The LA police confirmed to the outlet that they responded to a call of an “ambulance death investigation” radio call on Tuesday at around 11:20 a.m. local time. The authorities determined that Boss had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that there were no signs of foul play.

