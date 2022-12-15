Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s closest pals and employees have just made a shocking admission about how she was allegedly used a scapegoat to help Prince William, King Charles and other senior royals as a reflector for bad press.



Meghan Markle’s privacy lawyer Jenny Afia made this admission while speaking on the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan trailer.

The minute long trailer featured Ms Afia accusing the Royal Family of turning Meghan Markle into a scapegoat.

She was quoted saying, “There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas.”

Even Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser chimed in and affirmed the claims, all while admitting, “They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed.”

“You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and then they'd go 'we got to make that go away'.”

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle turned to Netflix cameras and offered insight into why it happened.

In her own words the mother-of-two claimed, “there is real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”