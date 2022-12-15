'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends

 
Drake called out for a diamond necklace he unveiled to honour the women he wanted to marry.

Per PageSix, the Hotline Bling singer-rapper showcased a brand-new blinged-out necklace by jeweler Alex Moss.

Diamond expert Zack Stone of UK jeweler Steven Stone claims the In My Feelings rapper’s chain is worth a whopping $12.5 million.

“Drake’s ‘Previous Engagements’ necklace is a magnificent piece of jewelry and probably the most impressive we’ve seen since Kendrick Lamar wore his diamond crown of thorns headpiece during his Glastonbury headline set back in June,” Stone said.

Stone added that it’s “difficult to estimate a striking piece like this, particularly without information about the quality, but it looks to be worth approximately $12.5 million.”

But fans weren’t impressed by the Grammy winner rapper icy chain.

One user wrote, “strange behavior"

While another advised the 36-year-old to get therapy, “please just go to therapy.”


