Thursday Dec 15 2022
The Tonight Show: Salma Hayek shows off her slender physique in hot red dress

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Salma Hayek cut a chic figure in a hot red dress style as she arrived at The Tonight Show in New York City on Wednesday night.

The actress, 56, certainly ensured she looked her best on the night, standing out in a quirky grey and red patterned dress which had a statement oversized neckline.

Salma turned up the heat with her eye-popping outfit in a sizzling dress as her gorgeous midi skirt features white ruffles and was teamed with a pair of chunky heeled black boots to an edgy twist to the ensemble.

Salma was surrounded by adoring fans as she made her way to NBC studios after exiting her taxi.

She was no doubt on the show to talk about her upcoming film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

On Tuesday, she wore a princess-inspired Alexander McQueen gown as she attended the movie premiere of her latest project.

The first Puss in Boots film with an all-star cast was her first time venturing into voice acting and since then, she has returned for all the continuations.

The triquel features a star-studded voice cast including Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, and Wagner Moura.

They are also joined by Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. 

