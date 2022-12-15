 
business
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
AFP

UN says funds for flood-hit Pakistan to run out in weeks

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Residents use a raft to move along a waterlogged street in a residential area after a heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad City on August 19, 2022. — AFP
Residents use a raft to move along a waterlogged street in a residential area after a heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad City on August 19, 2022. — AFP

  • "It is deeply worrying," says UN's Julien Harneis.
  • "We have [...] very serious crisis ahead of us," he says.
  • UN only received  $262m from international donors.

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations on Thursday said emergency food aid for devastated flood-hit communities in Pakistan would run out in January after a funding appeal received only a third of its target.

Pakistan was lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains over the summer that put a third of the country underwater, damaged two million homes, and killed more than 1,700 people.

"It is a big concern for us to ensure food security in the coming days and weeks for the people affected by rains," UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis told a press conference in the capital.

The UN had appealed for more than $816 million but said its agencies and other NGOs have only received $262 million from international donors.

"It is deeply worrying as other emergency responses around the world get a far higher percentage of response and we’re not getting that financing here," Harneis added.

The UN’s World Food Programme will run out of funds for Pakistan on January 15, said the director of its mission in the country Chris Kaye.

"We have a major and frankly, I think, very serious crisis ahead of us as we go into 2023 unless we get the required support," he added.

A man (left) along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26, 2022. — AFP
A man (left) along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26, 2022. — AFP

The number of people in need of life-saving food assistance will grow from the four million previously identified to 5.1 million during the winter, said Kaye.

Between eight million and nine million have been pushed below the poverty line by the floods.

The monsoon washed away vast tracts of crops, with many already impoverished families losing their livelihoods.

While most of the floodwater has receded, some homes remain submerged, leaving families living on elevated roads or in displacement camps.

Some people have been pushed into child labour, child marriage or trafficking, the UN said.

Pakistan places highly in the rankings of nations vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change but is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gasses.

More From Business:

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $15m — lowest since Jan 2019

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $15m — lowest since Jan 2019
Pakistan signs $475m flood loan deal with ADB

Pakistan signs $475m flood loan deal with ADB
Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’

Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’
ECC gives nod to export of 100,000MT sugar

ECC gives nod to export of 100,000MT sugar
Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’

Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’
Gold bags new all-time high in Pakistan, continues meteoric rise

Gold bags new all-time high in Pakistan, continues meteoric rise
PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'
Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan

Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan
In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation

In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation
Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued

Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued
One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border

One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border
PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry