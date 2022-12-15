 
Thursday Dec 15 2022
King Charles younger son Prince Harry reveals who's responsible for Meghan's miscarriage

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Prince Harry has made shocking claims about his wife Meghan Markle's miscarriage in the final part of their docuseries.

The Duke of Sussex says: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t."

Harry continued: "But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy – how many weeks in she was – I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Meghan’s friend, Abigail Spencer, also describes watching the Duchess fall to the floor while she was holding her son, Archie, in her new home, having said “I’m having a lot of pain”.

In the final installment of Netflix series, released on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex has also accused his brother William, the Prince of Wales, of breaking promise not to operate press office like their father had. He also claimed that William had screamed at him during a crisis meeting in the palace.

