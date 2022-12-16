 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'freedom-flight' created 'state of urgency'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in a state of 'emergency' on their freedom-flight from Canada.

The Sussex couple, that had expressed their desire for privacy after leaving UK in 2020, took refuge in Canada-Meghan's homeland.

However, after media's intrusion, the couple was reportedly forced to fly to the US, searching for a life away from scrutiny.

Speaking about Meghan and Harry's narration of the journey, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed: “There was a real sense of urgency in both Harry and Meghan’s faces as they flew to California.

“Even though they were thousands of feet above the ground, they both lowered their voices as if they didn’t want to be heard.

“The couple were obviously in a state of panic to get out of Canada, where they felt exposed.

“Both Meghan and Harry looked really tired and stressed, while Meghan’s mother also showed empathy for the situation," he noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in California alongside their children.

