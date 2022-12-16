 
Piers Morgan reveals why he dislikes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

American author Sophia A.Nelson on Thursday called out Piers Morgan for attacking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the three final episodes of their Netflix documentary were released.

Taking aim at the TV personality, she said,"Anyone who thinks I was unfair to Piers Morgan just go google his name Meghan MarkIe, Prince Harry and dissect the anatomy of vicious personal attacks. Of constant racial profiling of a black divorcee who married a white UK Prince. Then defend him."

Defending himself, Morgan said, "I have never made a single remark, verbal or written, that could ever be construed as racist about Meghan Markle. I don’t care about her skin colour, I care about her campaign to take down the Monarchy."

He added, "I don’t dislike the Sussexes because of Meghan’s skin colour. I dislike them because they’re bullying liars constantly trashing the Royal Family and Britain."

When a Twitter user asked him to, "Give it a rest Morgan, you’re not getting a knighthood", the TV presenter said, "Actually, for defending the Monarchy, I might. Sir Piers has a good ring to it."

