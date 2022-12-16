 
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Netflix offers its subscribers a wide variety of content in various genres to watch everyday.

Here’s the list of movies and series coming to Netflix in the upcoming weekend of December.

Coming to Netflix on December 16th:

  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
  • Cook at all Costs
  • Dance Monsters
  • Far From Home
  • How to Ruin Christmas Season 3
  • Paradise PD Season 4
  • Private Lesson
  • Summer Job
  • The Recruit
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Coming to Netflix on December 18th:

  • Side Effects

