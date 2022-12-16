Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘a good ad for richness’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no victims of the Royal Family as public feeling ‘too distracted by their Hermes blanket’.



Famed journalist Janathan Sacerdoti made this admission during his interview with Express UK.

He began by saying, “It was certainly a good advert for being super rich! Their lifestyle both before and after Megxit looked luxurious, and plenty of people struggling to heat their homes today would envy the ‘cottage’ they were so disappointed to be living in in the grounds of Kensington Palace.”

“The series of mansions they’ve inhabited since are even more extraordinary, and sometimes seems an incongruous backdrop for their complaints about how tough life was.”

“Obviously one can be sad or depressed even in a life of luxury and privilege, but I think that many might have been distracted by the luxury Hermes blankets and plush interior design.”

“At one point Harry explains that he and Meghan suggested they would live in Canada and carry out a sort of part time royal role, and told Charles that if that didn’t work they’d be willing to give up their Sussex titles.”

“Well, it seems it didn’t work, so perhaps it is in fact time he took them up on their offer and relieved them of the titles that seem to attract so much press interest in and public fascination with their lives.”

“It remains to be seen whether the family will react publicly or privately to the series.”

He also added, “I think Harry made it clear he expected an apology, but that feeling might be mutual.”

“It might simply end up dragging on for a long time to come, with the palace attempting to keep the rift as private and quiet as possible, whilst hoping Meghan and Harry will one day do the same.”