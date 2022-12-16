Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' teaser out

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Mission Majnu got its teaser released on Friday in which he is seen playing the role of an intelligence agent, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sidharth shared the one-minute-long teaser of his upcoming thriller drama on Twitter. He captioned the post, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."

Sidharth earlier said about the film, "I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s."

In the teaser, the film is set in the period after Pakistan lost the 1971 war to India. Sidharth is seen playing the role of an intelligence agent and he is seen jumping on top of the train, standing between the coaches in the teaser.

Mission Majnu will be released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.