 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' teaser out

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Sidharth Malhotras Mission Majnu teaser out
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' teaser out

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Mission Majnu got its teaser released on Friday in which he is seen playing the role of an intelligence agent, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sidharth shared the one-minute-long teaser of his upcoming thriller drama on Twitter. He captioned the post, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."

Sidharth earlier said about the film, "I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s."

In the teaser, the film is set in the period after Pakistan lost the 1971 war to India. Sidharth is seen playing the role of an intelligence agent and he is seen jumping on top of the train, standing between the coaches in the teaser.

Mission Majnu will be released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera has left fans gushing

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera has left fans gushing

Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar
Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'

Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'
Mukesh Khanna slams song 'Besharam Rang', calls out censor board

Mukesh Khanna slams song 'Besharam Rang', calls out censor board

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid
Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in latest Instagram post, check out

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in latest Instagram post, check out
Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi
Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'

Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'
Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'