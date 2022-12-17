Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

Princess Diana's brother and Prince Harry and William's uncle has avoided commenting on the widening rift between his nephews.

Charles Spencer, who is an author and often uses Twitter to express his views on different issues, have chosen not to share his thoughts on the Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary and the allegations the pair have levelled against the royal family.

Harry's supporters argue that he has chosen the path of his mother Diana who faced the same opposition from the British tabloid media and the royal family for going against the royal traditions like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing today.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.



In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."