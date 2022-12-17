 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Dianas brother refuses to take sides as Prince Williams rift widens with Prince Harry

Princess Diana's brother and Prince Harry and William's uncle has avoided commenting on the widening rift between his nephews.

Charles Spencer, who is an author and often uses Twitter to express his views on different issues, have chosen not to share his thoughts on the Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary and the allegations the pair have levelled against the royal family.

Harry's supporters argue that he has chosen the path of his mother Diana who faced the same opposition from the British tabloid media and the royal family for going against the royal traditions like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing today.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."

More From Entertainment:

Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood

Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’
Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals

Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals
Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'

Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'
Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids

Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids
Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years
Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series

Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series
Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith

Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith
Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words

Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words
Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer
Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful
Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight

Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight