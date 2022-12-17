 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' grandfather is heartbroken over the death of his grandson. 

He also revealed that his grandson eerily expressed how much he loved him days before his death.

tWitch died by suicide on December 13, 2022 at age 40. He is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, who was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia.

Boss' grandfather, Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health, via Daily Mail.

Boss messaged his grandfather as well as posted a birthday message to him on social media four days before his death. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

Eddy continued, "He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now."

"All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously," he added.

Eddy had travelled from Arizona to be with the family. He also urged others to look out for warning signs in their loved ones.

Eddy also added that he was still 'not sure' that his grandson's death was a suicide, though LAPD confirmed it was a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound' that killed him.

