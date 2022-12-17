 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made 'secret recording' before stepping down as senior working royals

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who released final episodes of their bombshell docuseries this week, have reportedly made secret recordings to document the months leading up to their decision to step down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix recordings have 'exposed their claim' and revealed how long Meghan and Harry have been planning to tell their story.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, it was "handy" the couple had these recordings when they signed their lucrative deal with Netflix in September 2020. 

"Harry says in the first episode that “a friend of ours actually suggested that we document ourselves through this period of time”, Ms Elser said. 

It, according to the expert, proves highly fortuitous given their transition from working members of the royal family to professional malcontents.

"With the full series now out, we are left with more questions than answers when it comes to the chronology of things."

The streaming giant dropped the final three episodes of a documentary series from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of the royal family. The California-based couple have received massive backlash over some of their statements and stunts in the documentary.

