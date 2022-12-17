 
amazing
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Hippo swallows toddler, then spits him out alive

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

(Representational) Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) showing territorial behaviour in Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana. Unsplash
(Representational) Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) showing territorial behaviour in Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana. Unsplash

A two-year-old boy who was swallowed whole by a rogue hippopotamus in Uganda somehow survived. After a bystander threw stones at the animal, the hippo spit the toddler back out, according to a police report cited by Capital FM Uganda.

The child was reportedly playing on the margins of a lake near his home in Katwe Kabatoro town on December 4 when the ravenous hippo grabbed him up with its powerful jaws. 

Chrispas Bagonza, a bystander, started throwing boulders at the beast before it could consume the child fully. The boy was "vomited" back up by the animal as a result, Capital FM Uganda continued.

The beast snatched the child by the head and gobbled half of his body, according to the police, who named the child as Iga Paul. 

They stated that the youngster suffered hand injuries and had been sent to the hospital for additional care. 

"The victim received emergency treatment for hand injuries at a nearby clinic before being taken to Bwera Hospital for additional care. After obtaining a rabies vaccination, he made a full recovery and was allowed to go home. After that, the police gave him to his parents," the officials said in a statement.

However, a police spokeswoman cautioned parents staying near wildlife areas, such as lakes, to be alert for stray animals that could harm them, like crocodiles and hippos.

Despite being herbivores, hippopotamuses may become rather hostile when provoked. They have also been seen charging at boats and canoes and assaulting them. 

In one incident that went viral on the internet, three lions tried to cross the Selinda Reserve spillway in Botswana a few months ago, but an enraged hippo stopped them. The incident's video was uploaded on YouTube by the Great Plains Conservation, which described it as "an unforgettable event."

According to AZ Animals, hippo attacks cause roughly 500 human fatalities each year in Africa. There are a startlingly large number of them, outnumbering almost every other mammal on the earth. Hippos are among the deadliest land animals in the world, they believe.

More From Amazing:

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of 'woman' and 'man'

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of 'woman' and 'man'

WATCH: 'Smart sink' allows people to wash cellphones

WATCH: 'Smart sink' allows people to wash cellphones
WATCH: 'Piano man' plays underwater leaves internet stunned

WATCH: 'Piano man' plays underwater leaves internet stunned
WATCH: Bride makes extravagant entrance on wedding, leaves users concerned

WATCH: Bride makes extravagant entrance on wedding, leaves users concerned

Ad for sandwich maker job infuriates UAE locals

Ad for sandwich maker job infuriates UAE locals
At £1,000 per slice, this is most expensive pineapple in the world

At £1,000 per slice, this is most expensive pineapple in the world
Rare wave clouds in Wyoming shock netizens

Rare wave clouds in Wyoming shock netizens
Hello Kitty is not a cat but human and has a boyfriend

Hello Kitty is not a cat but human and has a boyfriend
What does 'what do you do for a living' guy do?

What does 'what do you do for a living' guy do?
WATCH: Artist shocks internet with portrait of Neymar on face mask

WATCH: Artist shocks internet with portrait of Neymar on face mask
India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana
'120 in human years': World's oldest cat finds owner her age

'120 in human years': World's oldest cat finds owner her age