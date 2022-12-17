 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Netflix ' The Umbrella Academy': Steve Blackman reveals no of episodes in season 4

Netflix The Umbrella Academy's showrunner has confirmed that season 4 will include six episodes only.

It was previously announced in August that the show would be renewed for one final season, with The Umbrella Academy's writers stating that it had always been the plan to make the show a four-season series.

The title for season 4 premiered episode was revealed in November, The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want.

On Twitter, Blackman revealed that, unlike the previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy which were based on ten episodes, season 4 will only have six episodes.

Despite season 4's shorter length, Blackman reassures the episodes will be great and says that fans will also love them.

The Umbrella Academy concluded in season 3 on a massive cliffhanger, and season 4 has a lot to unpack in six episodes.  

