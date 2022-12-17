Watch: Rihanna shares 'first look' of baby son with A$AP Rocky on Tik Tok

Rihanna shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on TikTok on Saturday.

The 34-year-old musician welcomed her son with boyfriend in May 2022, and now she has for the first time revealed his face.

In the shared video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who can be heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose name has not yet been disclosed by the couple, sweetly yawns as he looks out a car window.

"Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, marking it as her first post on the social media platform.

The Grammy winner first announced in January that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

