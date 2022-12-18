Meghan Markle branded 'world's greatest victim', told to bring better 'plotlne'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked over their upcoming step to earn dollar bills, now that their truth is out in the open.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it a point to expressed their narrative in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Asking about their future strategy to earn cash, The Sun pens: "Meghan and Harry have told their “truth” until truth has been begging for mercy.

"So what are the World’s Greatest Victims going to do for the rest of their misbegotten lives?

"Life in La La Land doesn’t come cheap, after all. To most Hollywood luminaries, £88million is chicken feed," the outlet noted.

"Hell, the Spielbergs probably spend that on upholstery.

"Poor Meghan and Harry have to keep up.

"They may have titles (as of writing) but no one likes repetition, even in Hollywood.

"At least franchises like Superman attempt new plotlines," they noted.