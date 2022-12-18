 
Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix has a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies for its audience to entertain them.

Here’s the list of Netflix collection for the upcoming week of December from 19 to 25.

Coming to Netflix on December 19th:

  • Trolley
  • Trolls

Coming to Netflix on December 20th:

  • A Not So Merry Christmas
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Coming to Netflix on December 21st:

  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
  • Emily in Paris Season 3
  • I AM A KILLER Season 4
  • The Interest of Love

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd:

  • lice in Borderland (Season 2)
  • Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Coming to Netflix on December 23rd:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Piñata Masters!

Coming to Netflix on December 24th:

  • The Invitation

Coming to Netflix on December 25th:

  • After Ever Happy franchise.
  • Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin
  • Time Hustler
  • Vir Das: Landing 

