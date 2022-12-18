Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix has a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies for its audience to entertain them.
Here’s the list of Netflix collection for the upcoming week of December from 19 to 25.
Coming to Netflix on December 19th:
Coming to Netflix on December 20th:
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Coming to Netflix on December 21st:
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- Emily in Paris Season 3
- I AM A KILLER Season 4
- The Interest of Love
Coming to Netflix on December 22nd:
- lice in Borderland (Season 2)
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Coming to Netflix on December 23rd:
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Piñata Masters!
Coming to Netflix on December 24th:
Coming to Netflix on December 25th:
- After Ever Happy franchise.
- Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Time Hustler
- Vir Das: Landing