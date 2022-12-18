 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still ‘hope of healing’ with royals: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly hoping for healing and are ‘confident’ the docuseries has not charred their chances at a royal reunion.

This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Palace.

Per the HollywoodLife insider, “They want everyone, including Harry’s family, to understand why they did what they did.”

“This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William.”

They also went on to clarify how the doc is “not meant as an attack on William, or the rest of the family,” before signing off. 

