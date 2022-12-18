Late Queen Elizabeth’s historic 1953 Land Rover to go under the hammer

A 1953 Land Rover belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth is all set to go up for auction in 2023

The late Queen Elizabeth’s beloved 1953 Land Rover, famously used numerous times by members of the Royal Family at Balmoral, is all set to go up for auction in 2023, reported Aberdeen Live.

As per reports, the Land Rover Series I, originally registered with the number plate ‘NXN 1’, found its way to the British Royal Family at their Balmoral Estate in 1954, where it was then used exclusively and excessively by the late monarch, her late husband Prince Philip and the late Queen Mother, as well as by her son, King Charles.

According to the outlet, the car is estimated to sell for around £100,000-£150,000, and will go under the hammer on February 25, 2023.

The car was used by the Royals until 1966, after which it was sold to its current owner, under whom it fell into disrepair after being stored in a family garage for a ‘number of years’.

Following this period, King Charles, then-Prince Charles, found the Rover in disrepair and funded its restoration; he was also pictured with the car after its renovation process. The car went on to be featured in the BBC’s Antique’s Roadshow.

Most notably, the Land Rover was prominently used in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee pageant earlier this year in June.

Talking about the historic vehicle, Rob Hubbard or Silverstone Auctions said: “It’s not often that a vehicle with such impressive Royal provenance like this is offered publicly for sale. This Land Rover would doubtless have been used extensively on the Balmoral estate where we know the Royals loved to picnic.”

“It would have been a familiar and much-loved part of Her Majesty and Prince Philip’s private lives,” he added.