Sunday Dec 18 2022
Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West left fans in splits with her hilarious video on TikTok.

Adding another to the collection, the 42-year-old posted a video to the mum-duo’s joint social media account on Saturday.

In the 6-second-long clip, North tells her mum: “My heart fell in love with you” as she walks into a spacious room with a drink in one of her hands.

North, rocking a black shirt with the number 75 printed on the front, spills the drink on the floor.

The video then shows Kim holding out a towel for North but her eldest child cleans the mess with her sock.

Kim captioned the video: “Oops.”

Meanwhile, celebrity style expert Amanda Sanders recently told The Sun that The Kardashians star has been seemingly dressing up in the same old style repeatedly after her split from Kanye West and Balenciaga backlash.

“Before now Kim's outfits were well thought out, she was styled and very pulled together. Now it appears that Kim's throwing on a hodgepodge of things without a second thought and like a pop star from the 90s.

“Kim was very outspoken about Kanye dressing her after they met and that she had also struggled with fashion help in the past, " explained Amanda.

