Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni serves a killer look in crop top during a photoshoot

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a skimpy black crop top underneath a brown leather vest during a photoshoot on the streets of New York.

While rocking a pair of ripped jeans, the 18-year-old diva who made her magazine debut posing on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom last year, stunned onlookers with her chic avatar as she struck numerous poses as cars whizzed by her on the road.



She looked more beautiful than ever as her effortlessly chic ensemble was styled with a gold chain necklace, green Hermès bag, and a pair of high heels, which added a few inches to her five-foot-four stature.

Last month, Leni, who recently moved from California to New York City for college, told Page Six that she doesn't 'pay any attention' to negative feedback.

Additionally, she described her mother as her 'inspiration.'

'Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,' the teen told the outlet. 'I love shooting with her.'

Leni's biological father is Heidi's ex, Flavio Briatore. However, singer Seal legally adopted her in 2009 after tying the knot with the Making The Cut star in 2005.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Heidi filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized two years later in 2014.

Her daughter has followed in her mother's footsteps and made quite a name for herself in the modeling world.

She recently stunned in a new magazine cover for Hunger and has had features in Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, as well as walked in Milan Fashion Week last month.

The social media personality, who boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram, recently left home to move to Big Apple to begin her first year of college.