Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him

This Christmas is going to be different for the royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



Members of the riyal family usually buy each other presents at Christmas - and one year Prince William's wife Kate Middleton gifted Prince Harry a stinging parcel he probably will never forget.



Kate is believed to have bought her brother-in-law a rather bold joke present - but luckily it went down a treat. It came before Harry started dating Meghan and was single following a string of high-profile relationships. It was a 'grow-your-own-girlfriend' kit.

The family all sit down and open their Christmas presents together to make things even funnier - which means the late Queen would have been watching when Harry opened it up.

But, this year nothing seems to be same as many things have changed in las few years.

This year, Kate will be spending Christmas at Sandringham with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Prince Louis as King Charles hosts the first festive season of his reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their children Archie and Lilibet will won't join up with the royal family.