Meghan Markle claims about media seconded by Jeremy Clarkson diss

FileFootage

Meghan Markle has been vocal about the media’s ill-treatment of her which was recently vindicated by Jeremy Clarkson’s criticism.



In his The Sun column, the medial personality on Friday said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan is... a different story,” he wrote. “I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

In her piece for WA Today, Samantha Selinger-Morris said that Jeremy’s remarks proved what “the couple has long argued that Meghan’s treatment by the global media has been particularly vile and racist.”

“The press coverage she has received has arguably become increasingly hateful ever since the pair’s infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused unnamed members of the royal family of expressing concern over how dark the skin of their child Archie would be,” she added.