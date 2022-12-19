 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced new docuseries with Netflix, titled “Live to Lead,” just week after their bombshell "Harry & Meghan" show.

The streaming service has released trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview series about the people whose “actions shape our world” inspired by Nelson Mandela.

The California-based couple will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance on it. 

Harry, in the almost two-minute long preview, said: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived." 

"It’s about people who have made brave choices,” the Duke continues at the end of the trailer.

Meghan adds: "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

The Duchess continues: "To fight for change and to become leaders and giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead."

The series, which consists of seven parts, will feature interviews with world leaders including New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

All the dignitaries will "share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity," as per the statement.

