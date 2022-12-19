 
Jessica Chastain has changed 'disturbing' scene in George & Tammy: Here's why

Jessica Chastain recently shared how she had changed a “deeply disturbing” scene in George & Tammy.

In a latest interview with Marie Claire, Jessica, who also serves as a producer of the series, discussed about the scene in the script “disturbed” her and therefore, she decided to alter it.

“I read it, and I was deeply disturbed. Tammy (her character in the show) was just kind of sitting there. People were creating stuff so she could be caught rather than her making decisions,” said the actress.

She continued, “The song isn’t about being a doorman. And the reality is Tammy Wynette was married five times.”

Recalling the filming days, Jessica mentioned that Michael Shannon also “changed the line from Yes, I’m going to (expletive) her’ – excuse the language – to, ‘I sure would like to.’”

Jessica further disclosed that he changed the line because according to him, “as a woman” he would not be entertained by this “neanderthal” gesture.

The actress also stressed the significance of “honouring women as human beings” in storytelling”.

Jessica stated, “To be a producer, and to have a production company, means you get to police that in the writing.”

“You get to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. We need to honour women as human beings. And they make their own choices – just like men do,” she added.

