Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Jennifer Lopez’s twins ‘get along effortlessly’ with Ben Affleck kids

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Ben Affleck’s kids are getting along really well as the newly blended family gear up for Christmas celebrations.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the Marry Me star’s children, Emme and Max, and Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, "are doing great and get along effortlessly."

"They all really have respect for each other," the insider said of the kids’ bond. "Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids."

The family has been prepping to celebrate Christmas together this year as Lopez and Affleck "are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer."

Earlier, speaking to Vogue about her new family life, JLo admitted that blending two families can be a tricky process, adding that children “need to be handled with so much care.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” the actor-singer explained. “But it’s going really well so far.”

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she noted.

